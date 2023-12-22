Rams strike first with Puka Nacua touchdown catch on fourth-down gamble

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' early success continued on "Thursday Night Football" against the New Orleans Saints, scoring for an NFL-high 11th time on the opening drive.

On fourth and goal from the 2-yard line, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found rookie receiver Puka Nacua for the first score of the game.

The 95-yard touchdown drive was the Rams' longest drive of the season. Stafford completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards on a touchdown on the opening drive, connecting with four different players.

The game has significant playoff implications for the Rams, who entered the game with a 54% chance to reach the postseason. That jumps to 78% if they can beat the Saints on Thursday night and falls to 17% with a loss.