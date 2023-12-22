TAMPA, Fla. -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Syracuse star wide receiver Mike Williams died as the result of a rare bacterial sepsis after suffering injuries in a work-related construction accident Aug. 21, the Hillsborough County (Florida) Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Williams was removed from life support and died at 8:20 a.m. local time on Sept. 12. He was 36. The cause of death was ruled to be "bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing lobar pneumonia due to multiple dental caries and retained dental roots," according to the medical examiner's office initial case summary report.

The condition, although rare, is linked to poor dental health, decay and infection. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also listed as a contributing factor in Williams' death.

Full autopsy and toxicology results are still pending, but records show a history of marijuana use, social alcohol use and daily use of Kratom, a legal herbal supplement that produces both stimulant and opioid effects. There was no indication of foul play and it was determined that Williams died of natural causes, the report said.

Williams, who retired from the NFL after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, was working for contractor Exodus Electric Corp. in Tampa and sustained head trauma after heavy supplies landed on his head at a job site, the report said.

He was taken to a hospital the next day and admitted to the ICU with acute hypoxic respiratory failure, cardiac arrest and sepsis due to multiple brain abscesses. Williams suffered cardiac arrest Sept. 1, and after CPR was intubated and sedated. He was transferred to hospice on Sept. 7, where he died five days later.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse in 2010, Williams played for the Bucs from 2010 to '13. In his rookie season, he set a then-franchise record with 11 touchdowns. He was traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014. He missed the 2015 season before signing with the Chiefs in 2016.