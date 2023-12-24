Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Rodgers 2024 watch list: Aaron Rodgers considers himself "a pretty decent recruiter" who expects to be "in the loop" when it comes to talent procurement, based on comments from his most recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers said he has a "great relationship" with general manager Joe Douglas and looks forward to contributing any way he can.

Is this a wise idea? After all, Rodgers' first recruiting class hasn't panned out as hoped, considering how his former Green Bay Packers teammates have performed:

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who received a $22 million guarantee, is averaging 0.76 yards per route (worst among the 36 wideouts with at least 400 routes). Wide receiver Randall Cobb has as many receptions (four) as games in which he was a healthy scratch. Quarterback Tim Boyle was cut after two disastrous starts. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who also received Rodgers' blessing, has no touchdowns and no runs longer than 14 yards.

The Jets' strategy was sound -- ease Rodgers' transition by surrounding him with familiar faces -- but the execution was faulty. The front office needs to be more discriminating in determining which "Rodgers guys" are worth pursuing.

"To get his opinion on all that stuff is always warranted, and we're always going to include him," coach Robert Saleh said. "But even last year, you still have to be judicious and make sure you're crossing T's and dotting I's. It's not uncommon to call a player who has been with other players to ask, 'Hey, how was this dude as a teammate? How was he on the field? How was he around the building?' [It's] to gather information. That's not uncommon, and we'll continue to use that resource, not only with him, but with everyone on the roster."

Players on the Rodgers 2024 watch list include Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught 68 touchdowns from Rodgers during their years together in Green Bay. This would be a trade with significant compensation because Adams, who turns 31 on Sunday, is under contract for 2024 ($17 million guaranteed). The Jets are reportedly prepared to pursue him.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on 908 passes in the regular season over eight seasons in Green Bay. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, 32, one of Rodgers' closest friends, is likely to be cut after missing all but one game because of a left ACL injury that has required five surgeries since 2020. The Jets need linemen, but Bakhtiari -- a former All-Pro -- is risky because he will have missed 42 games over the past three years.

Rodgers is a big fan of Packers running back Aaron Jones, whose hefty cap charge ($17.2 million) makes him a cut candidate. Fellow running back AJ Dillon will be a free agent, as will Packers guard Jon Runyan. So will Chicago Bears tight end Robert Tonyan, an old friend from Green Bay. Running back (depth) and guard are need areas for the Jets.

They're leaning on Rodgers, the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned on Tom Brady in 2020. Brady recruited key players such as tight end Rob Gronkowski, who helped them to a Super Bowl. The Jets hope Rodgers, in Year 2, can do the same.

2. Help for Hackett? It's widely assumed that embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be retained, in large part because of his close relationship with Rodgers. He received a boost this week from the quarterback, who gave a strong endorsement on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I've got a great relationship with Aaron," Hackett said. "Aaron's been with me through a lot of different things and he knows how I work, how we work as a staff, and so that's always appreciated."

The Jets are averaging 251 yards per game, the lowest in the league since 2018, so it wouldn't surprise anyone if they tweak the offensive staff. One potential fit is Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who worked with Hackett and Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021.

Carolina Panthers offensive line coach James Campen, formerly of the Packers, is another Rodgers favorite. Both coaches could shake free after the season.

3. A Rodgers return? Several weeks ago, we mentioned the possibility of a Jets-Packers game at Lambeau Field in 2024. It's starting look like a reality. Based on the scheduling formula, the Jets face the NFC North team that finishes in the corresponding position in the standings. Right now, the Jets are in third place. So are the Packers.

A Rodgers-returns-to-Lambeau game screams "prime time." Couldn't you just see the NFL putting the matchup in Week 1?

4. Four! The Jets are starting their fourth different quarterback (Trevor Siemian), which triggers a memory from the last time they started four in the same season. In 1989, coach Joe Walton made a stunning announcement at a midweek news conference. He saved it for the end, seemingly trying to make it a footnote.

"Just one change," he said. "We're starting Kyle Mackey at quarterback." Longtime starter Ken O'Brien was sent to the bench for the unproven Mackey. It was such a surprise that New Orleans Saints coach Jim Mora thought reporters were joking when they informed him he'd be facing Mackey, not O'Brien. Wait, the story gets really nutty.

An ineffective Mackey, pulled at halftime with an elbow injury, was scratched from a second start because he banged the elbow on a night table while sleeping. He had to be hospitalized. You can't make this stuff up.

5. Woe-line: The organization is conducting a deep dive into the inordinate number of offensive line injuries over the last two seasons. This season, the Jets have started 13 different linemen. Saleh is hopeful they can solve the issue, perhaps using the model that has worked for the defensive line. Two years ago, they revamped the daily regimen for the defensive linemen, reducing wear and tear and, ultimately, cutting down on injuries.

6. Greg the Leg: Remember the not-too-distant days when the Jets cycled through multiple kickers every year? Greg Zuerlein has put a stop to that. He has made 26 of 27 field goals (96.4%), the best 14-game start in franchise history.

7. One warrior to another: A year ago, the coaching staff was so impressed by offensive tackle Duane Brown's toughness -- he played the season with the torn rotator cuff -- that it created an in-house award in his honor. It was dubbed the "Selfless Warrior" award, and the first recipient was, of course, Brown.

This year, he believes Rodgers deserves it.

"He's got my vote, for sure," said Brown, who called Rodgers the "ultimate competitor" for making it back from left Achilles surgery in less than four months to practice with the team.

8. No bang for the buck: Nothing messes with a team's cap situation more than high-salaried players that struggle to get on the field. The Jets have three such players: Brown ($10 million in total compensation), Cook ($7 million) and defensive end Carl Lawson ($9 million). They've played a combined total of only 382 snaps, which breaks down to $68,000 per snap based on a $26 million total.

We're not suggesting the players are to blame, but it's certainly not ideal from a roster-management standpoint.

9. Quite an honor: Kudos to former Jets director of public relations Frank Ramos, a 2024 recipient of an "Award of Excellence," presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ramos spent 39 years with the organization, retiring in 2002. He never missed a game and worked with 11 full-time coaches over that span. There is no greater authority on franchise history than Ramos.

10. The last word: "We believe we can win a championship. And I know he said two years, but in a perfect situation, we win a championship [next season] and he walks off in the sunlight." -- Saleh on the team's title chances with Rodgers.