Open Extended Reactions

With Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol, the New York Jets will start Trevor Siemian Sunday against the Washington Commanders -- New York's third quarterback change in the last five weeks.

Siemian could get the call next week, too. Because of a quick turnaround, Wilson also could be sidelined next Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule out Wilson for Cleveland, "but it does make it a challenge that it's a Thursday game," he said Friday. "He's got to clear some hurdles over the weekend. It's going to be one of those where we'll see."

Siemian is the fourth different starter for the Jets, which is unusual even for them. The last time they started this many quarterbacks in the same season was 1989, when they finished 4-12 with Ken O'Brien, Pat Ryan, Kyle Mackey and Tony Eason.

For Saleh, this will be his sixth different starter in three years, one of the reasons why the Jets are 32nd in scoring and 31st in total yards over that span. Saleh's record is 16-32.

Currently, the Jets have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, which is unusual. Wilson and Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) will be inactive for the game, leaving Brett Rypien -- signed on Dec. 5 -- as the backup to Siemian. Rodgers was ruled out for the season, but he was activated from injured reserve so he could continue to practice with the team.

"(I'm) super grateful," said Siemian, who hasn't won a start in six years. "At this point in my career especially, any chance I get to play is awesome."

The Jets (5-9), who missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season, have been undermined by quarterback instability because of two injuries (Rodgers and Wilson), two benchings (Wilson and Tim Boyle) and one release (Boyle),

On Dec. 6, Saleh announced that Wilson -- inactive in the previous two games -- would start the remainder of the season. "God willing," Saleh said. Wilson lasted less than six quarters, leaving before halftime in last Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, absorbed several crushing blows and suffered from blurred vision and depth-perception issues, his mother, Lisa Wilson, announced the next day on social media. She said he experienced symptoms throughout the game, but he continued to play. The Jets said he came out when he was flagged by the NFL's independent certified athletic trainer (spotter) in the press box.

Siemian, 31, has 30 career starts (most of them with the Denver Broncos), but he hasn't won one since 2017, his final season as a full-time starter. He's on a six-game losing streak; his last start was for the Chicago Bears -- a 31-10 loss last season to the Jets.

He was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 26, two weeks after Rodgers tore his Achilles in the opener. At the time, Siemian was considered an emergency option, but he worked his way up the depth as the quarterback issues mounted.

"It's not too big for him," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. "He prepares really well. I think for the situation, for the lack of practice, he's done a pretty good job of running the huddle."

Siemian has come off the bench twice, with little success. He has completed only 19 of 39 passes for 176 yards, with two interceptions and five sacks. In nine drives, he has yet to lead the offense to any points.

Actually, Siemian has started one game for the Jets. It happened in 2019, when he replaced Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) in Week 2. He lasted less than a half; he broke his ankle on a hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.