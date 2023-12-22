Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on Friday, the team announced.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise as Joseph-Day was a team captain and had started all 14 games for the Chargers. He had signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Chargers in the 2022 offseason as one of the many moves the team made to bolster its defense, adding Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, and Morgan Fox.

One week after the Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, the first major move by interim head coach Giff Smith and interim general manager JoJo Wooden was to cut Joseph-Day, who had been an integral player in Staley's defense.

The move, coming with three games remaining in the season, might have just been speeding up the inevitable. The Chargers are projected to be $34.8 million over the salary cap next season, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.