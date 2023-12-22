Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks practice squad center Joey Hunt was fined $1,610 by the NFL for his role in a sideline incident during the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The fine is for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL prorates the standard fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for practice squad players. Hunt is making $289,800 this season.

The incident occurred in the third quarter following a deep throw from Jalen Hurts intended for A.J. Brown. Cornerback Mike Jackson, in coverage on the play, pushed Brown into the Seahawks' sideline as the throw fell incomplete. While jogging back onto the field, Brown shoved Jackson. Hunt them bumped into Brown, who shoved him back.

During a replay, the ESPN broadcast misidentified Hunt -- who was not in uniform for the game -- as a Seahawks staff member. The incident drew no penalties but gained national attention as it came on the heels of another sideline altercation in Week 13 between San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and the Eagles' head of security, Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected and DiSandro was barred from Philadelphia's sideline for the remainder of the regular season.

Poking fun at the misidentification, Hunt wore a jersey to practice on Thursday with "STAFFER" written on his nameplate.

Hunt, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016 and has also played for the Indianapolis Colts.