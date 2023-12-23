Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears are signing veteran kicker Cairo Santos to a four-year, $16 million extension that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Santos, 32, has served as the Bears' kicker since the 2020 season. He has made 104 of 114 field goal attempts in that span, including 27 of 29 this season. His 30 field goals made in 2020 were a franchise record.

The new contract ties Santos to Chicago through the 2027 season.

Santos served a brief previous stint with the Bears in 2017 and has also kicked for the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans over a 10-year career.