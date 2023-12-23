Mina Kimes likes the Colts to go into Atlanta and beat the Falcons in Week 16. (0:30)

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Atlanta after injuring a shoulder during last week's 30-13 win over the Steelers, the team announced.

The Colts (8-6), who are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, are expected to get running back Jonathan Taylor back Sunday after he missed the past three games following thumb surgery.

Moss did not return after getting hurt on a 16-yard scoring pass from Gardner Minshew in the second quarter against the Steelers. He broke the same arm during the preseason.

The loss of Moss in the first half was a big blow considering Taylor was already out. But the Colts got a surprising pair of performances from their third- and fourth-string runners, with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combining for 157 rushing yards.

Goodson, a practice squad running back who had never had an NFL carry, and Sermon split 13 consecutive carries during a 70-yard fourth-quarter drive that demoralized the Steelers' defense.

Moss has 764 yards rushing on the season with five touchdowns.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing leader confirmed he suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb in a Nov. 26 win over the Buccaneers. Taylor said team trainers did "a heavy tape job" that allowed him to finish the game. He rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor missed the first four games of the season while on the physically unable to perform list after offseason ankle surgery.

With Moss ruled out, Taylor's return could be a big boost for Indianapolis. The Colts are currently the seventh and final seed in the AFC and need to finish strong.

Taylor has rushed for a career-low 4.1 yards per carry this season.