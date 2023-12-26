Josh Allen calls out LeBron James' name on an audible during a Bills drive vs. the Jaguars. (0:16)

DALLAS COWBOYS QUARTERBACK Dak Prescott approached the line of scrimmage and analyzed the defensive formation before shifting his receivers.

He kept one eye on the play clock, which was winding down, prompting him to shout three of the most recognizable words of this NFL season.

"Here we go!"

The phrase has become a rallying cry for the team's fan base. There's even a song celebrating the phrase, performed by Preston Wayne and 13lackbeard.

Hearing quarterbacks bark commands is part and parcel to watching football these days. You might hear the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen holler "LeBron James," Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson make a Formula One reference when he bellows "Max Verstappen," or the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford shouting "Kershaw" (as in Cy Young winner and Stafford's high school buddy Clayton Kershaw).

What does any of this have to do with football? Quite a lot, actually. And why does it sometimes seem as if quarterbacks are speaking another language? Because, in a way, they are.

Sophisticated parabolic microphones -- the handheld, dished-shaped ones you often see broadcast crew members holding on the sidelines -- are intended to deliver sounds of the game as clearly as if you're on the field. But often to the chagrin of quarterbacks, those microphones pick up a fair amount of communication from the signal-callers.

"I don't know at what point they really turned those mics up, but it definitely happened," Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said.

There are various kinds of terminology used by quarterbacks. In the case of Prescott, "Here we go" is a command to the offense to get set for the snap. There are coded words to relay audible calls that will dictate a change in the playcall, blocking assignments or pass routes. Every word means something. Unless it's a "dummy" call, in which case it means nothing. Also, a single word can mean one thing one week and something else the next.

Confused? Good. That's the point.

"Really, we wanted to make sure that we're all getting off [at the same time], using the cadence to our advantage," Prescott told the Amazon Prime postgame show last month. "The linemen wanted a little something before [the snap]. For me, really, it's to tell them, 'Stop the communicating. Here we go.'"

THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS did not have a preseason game on Oct. 8, so James -- being a big NFL fan -- made some predictions online and watched football.

One of his selections was the Bills beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags were leading 11-0 with 1:42 in the second quarter when Allen yelled out "LeBron James, LeBron James."

"I wonder what that 'LeBron James' audible Josh Allen yelled out meant," James tweeted.

Even though Allen called it "one of our best plays," it resulted in an incomplete pass to Tre Walker, and the Jaguars went on to win 25-20.

"We have a lot of code words," Allen said a few days later. "I'm sure over the course of our games, especially when there's no noise, you'll hear quite a few, whether it's athletes or celebrities or whatever.

"We've got a lot of stuff in our game plan we can call, and it makes it fun for the guys."

Wilson apparently was having some fun with the Verstappen call, considering Verstappen is an F1 rival of Broncos minority owner Lewis Hamilton. Wilson also has shouted "pizza, pizza" pre-snap, and on Sunday night, he yelled "Dan Campbell" before a play, perhaps an homage to the Lions coach whose team clinched its first division title since 1993 earlier in the day.

Offenses have to communicate at the line of scrimmage. In no-huddle scenarios, there is an even greater need because all communication takes place at the line. There's just one problem: The defense, which is inches away, can hear all of it.

A surprising amount of the competition in any NFL game occurs before the ball is snapped, with defenses feigning blitzes or disguising coverages. Meanwhile, offenses use pre-snap motion to bait defenders into giving clues about their intentions.

In one amusing example from 2014, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and then-New York Giants middle linebacker Jameel McClain engaged in a back-and-forth that was captured by the Fox broadcast. Romo, in the midst of his cadence, stepped to the line of scrimmage and pointed to McClain, shouting, "53's the MIKE," or middle linebacker. It's a tactic commonly used to establish the offensive line's blocking assignments. Only this time, in an effort to create confusion, McClain yelled back, "I'm not the MIKE! I'm not the MIKE!"

McClain got the last laugh when the Giants' pass rush flushed Romo from the pocket and McClain made the tackle.

In 2016, a broadcast captured former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in a battle of wits. Matthews believed he had sniffed out Carolina's intent after an audible call by Newton and began loudly imploring his teammates to watch for a wheel route to running back Christian McCaffrey.

"You've been watching film, too, huh?" Newton yelled. "That's cool. Watch this."

Newton proceeded to hit McCaffrey on a slant for a short touchdown pass.