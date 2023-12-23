Mina Kimes expects the Chiefs' improving offense to get it done vs. the Raiders on Christmas Day. (0:35)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon out of their Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of injuries. Neither player practiced during the week.

The Chiefs listed Toney as having a strained hip on their injury report. He is their second-leading wide receiver with 27 catches, but his season has been more notable for costly mistakes.

In just the past two weeks, Toney was penalized for lining up offside to nullify what would have been the go-ahead touchdown late in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he deflected a catchable pass to a defender for an interception as the Chiefs were trying to burn the clock and protect the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the New England Patriots.

McKinnon, who has a groin injury, caught one touchdown pass and passed for another one against the Patriots. He is fifth on the Chiefs in receptions with 25 and tied for third in touchdowns with five.

McKinnon missed two games earlier in the season, also because of a groin injury.

The Chiefs will also play without left tackle Donovan Smith, who has a neck injury. Smith has missed the previous two games.