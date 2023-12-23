Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- There was no question about George Pickens' effort on the second play of the Pittsburgh Steelers' drive to open the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph sent a laser pass to Pickens, who cut inside and outran cornerback DJ Turner II. Pickens then slipped by the Bengals' secondary when safety Dax Hill missed a tackle. The second-year wide receiver, who was the topic of conversation in Pittsburgh this week for admitting he didn't block on a play because he didn't want to get hurt, raced 86 yards down the field for a massive touchdown.

The touchdown from Rudolph to Pickens marks the Steelers' longest touchdown since Week 12 of 2018 against the Denver Broncos when Ben Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for 97 yards, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Steelers built on their lead with a 7-yard rushing touchdown from Calvin Austin III early in the second quarter. It put them up 14-0 against the Bengals.