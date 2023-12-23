Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons after experiencing additional concussion symptoms following the team's arrival in Atlanta.

Pittman, the Colts' top receiver with 99 receptions this season, sustained a brutal hit in last Saturday's game against the Steelers, leading to the ejection and subsequent suspension of safety Damontae Kazee.

Pittman, who was hit in the head and neck area, was slow to get up and left the game after being diagnosed with a concussion. But Pittman progressed quickly through the protocol after meeting the various requirements during the week.

On Friday, he was declared cleared to play after passing the requisite independent neurological exam by an unaffiliated specialist and the Colts' medical staff. Pittman, however, was considered questionable heading into the game because he was dealing with what the team described as a shoulder injury that limited him during Friday's practice.

But all indications were that Pittman would play after three days of practice and coach Shane Steichen's saying, "He's OK from that hit and we're happy to have him back."

However, that will not be the case. Pittman may have to restart the process and progress through the five-step protocol in the week ahead.

Pittman said on Friday that he could not remember the hit he sustained.

"I honestly never saw him coming," Pittman said. "I was diving, I caught it, and then all of a sudden, I woke up and there's people looking down at me. I was like, 'Oh, s---, what just happened?' "

Kazee was ejected from the game and, on Monday, suspended without pay for the remainder of the regular season. He will forfeit about $208,000 in salary during the suspension.

"I do think that they were headhunting, but I don't think he meant to try to impose a life-changing injury," Pittman said of Kazee. "I don't think any player has that in them. And you never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money... He has a family, too, and I know that's a hefty fine."