INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It took the Buffalo Bills' offense some time. But on the team's fourth drive against the Los Angeles Chargers, only one play was needed for the offense to go 57 yards and pick up a touchdown.

On first down from the Bills' 43-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen stepped back, scrambled to his right and located wide receiver Gabe Davis downfield, with linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. trailing him. Allen put the pass in the right spot for Davis, who caught the ball and ran into the end zone.

The TD brought the Bills within three points of the Chargers after L.A. took advantage of some early miscues by Buffalo to claim a 10-0 lead. Prior to the play, Allen had been 1-of-4 for 17 yards on throws of five or more air yards.

The touchdown pass was thrown 38 air yards downfield, Allen's longest such score of the season.

Davis, who had not caught a pass in the previous two games on three targets, had two receptions for 74 yards after the touchdown in the first half on four targets.