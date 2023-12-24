Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins are optimistic that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be able to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Hill is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in practices on Thursday and Friday.

The Dolphins will wait to see how Hill feels Sunday before making their decision.

The speedster suffered the injury during Week 14's loss to the Tennessee Titans and missed the following week's blowout win over the New York Jets.

Hill is attempting to make NFL history by becoming the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, though missing last week put a damper on those hopes.

With 1,542 receiving yards this season, Hill would need to average just north of 150 yards in each of the final three regular-season games to eclipse 2,000 -- starting at home against the Cowboys.