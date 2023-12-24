Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Despite missing the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season, the New York Jets are planning to retain general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh, owner Woody Johnson said Sunday in a newspaper interview.

"My decision is to keep them," Johnson told the New York Post before his team faced the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

The announcement came as no surprise. There was never any indication that Douglas and Saleh were in serious jeopardy, with sources saying in recent days that Johnson was leaning toward the status quo.

This comes five days after quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who wields considerable influence within the organization, delivered strong endorsements for Douglas, Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Jets GM Joe Douglas, left, and coach Robert Saleh, right, will return in 2024 after quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury after just four plays derailed the team's season. Tom Horak/USA Today Sports

Essentially, Johnson is giving his top leaders a mulligan after losing Rodgers to a torn Achilles in the first game. It sent the Jets (5-9) into a tailspin, resulting in their eighth straight losing season.

"Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we've got," Johnson told the newspaper, explaining his decision. "Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then, we haven't been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody's job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better."

Given Rodgers' strong public support for Douglas and Saleh, it would have been cumbersome for Johnson to make sweeping changes at the top of organization. Rodgers said he wants to play at least two more seasons, putting ownership in the position of having to keep the 40-year-old quarterback happy.

At the same time, Johnson has been understanding and supportive behind the scenes, sources said. He is not happy with the results, they said, but never has given any indication that jobs are on the line. The Jets fancied themselves as a Super Bowl contender before the Rodgers injury. With a healthy Rodgers in 2024, they expect to be in the same position.

Saleh's record is 16-23. Douglas, hired in June 2019, is 25-55.