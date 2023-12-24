        <
        >

          Derrick Henry tosses second TD of season to Chigoziem Okonkwo

          • Turron Davenport, ESPNDec 24, 2023, 02:15 PM ET
            Close
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD" and you can follow him on Twitter: @TDavenport_NFL.
            Follow on X

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry helped his team to an early 7-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks with a touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

          Henry took the handoff from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and lobbed a 12-yard pass for Okonkwo, who was running a crossing route. Okonkwo made the easy catch for his first touchdown reception of the season. It was Henry's second TD pass of the season.

          According to ESPN Stats & Information, including the playoffs, Henry's five passing touchdowns are the most by any non-QB in the NFL since entering the league in 2016. Henry is also the first running back to throw multiple touchdown passes in a season since the Chargers' LaDainian Tomlinson threw for two in 2006.