Texans RB Dameon Pierce returns kickoff 98 yards for TD

HOUSTON -- Just when the game was steering towards the Cleveland Browns taking control, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce provided a big spark.

On just the second kickoff return of his career -- his first was earlier in the game -- Pierce went 98 yards for a touchdown. The return came after Cleveland had taken a 14-0 lead on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

It was just the third kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season, and it was the second for the Texans in 2023. The other was an 85-yarder by Andrew Beck in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.