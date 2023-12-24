        <
          Texans RB Dameon Pierce returns kickoff 98 yards for TD

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNDec 24, 2023, 02:36 PM ET
              DJ Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He joined ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets. He's a former athlete who finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch DJ on ESPN Radio on his show, "Talkin' Texans."
          HOUSTON -- Just when the game was steering towards the Cleveland Browns taking control, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce provided a big spark.

          On just the second kickoff return of his career -- his first was earlier in the game -- Pierce went 98 yards for a touchdown. The return came after Cleveland had taken a 14-0 lead on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

          It was just the third kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season, and it was the second for the Texans in 2023. The other was an 85-yarder by Andrew Beck in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.