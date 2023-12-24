Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings lost two of their key pass-catchers midway through Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison was ruled out because of an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter, and tight end T.J. Hockenson was quickly ruled out because of a right knee injury after halftime.

Hockenson suffered the injury after colliding with Lions safety Kerby Joseph following a 24-yard pass on the second play of the third quarter.

To that point, Hockenson had caught four passes for 58 yards. Hockenson entered the game leading all NFL tight ends with 91 receptions. He ranked second with 901 receiving yards.

Addison, meanwhile, had one catch for 2 yards before his injury, which occurred while he was trying to chase down Joseph following an interception.

The Vikings also ruled out linebacker D.J. Wonnum in the fourth quarter because of a knee injury.