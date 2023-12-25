Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- In a race to stay in the chase for an AFC Wild Card spot, the Denver Broncos lost the most consistent player in their offense who just happens to lead the team in touchdowns by a large margin.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton left Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots in the first quarter with a concussion. Sutton was taken to the locker room and evaluated during the first quarter and was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game late in the third quarter.

Sutton, who is now in the concussion protocol, was targeted once in the game, but did not have a reception. He leads the team in receptions (58), receiving yards (770) and touchdowns (10).

Sutton entered the weekend's games third in the league in touchdown catches.

The Broncos struggled mightily on offense after his departure as quarterback Russell Wilson was 10-of-13 for 66 yards in the first half and rookie Marvin Mims Jr.'s 9-yard reception was the only catch in the opening half by a Denver wide receiver.

Sutton is chasing the team's single-season record for touchdown catches -- 14, held by Demaryius Thomas and Anthony Miller.

The Broncos (7-7) likely need to win out, including against the Patriots to stay in the playoff race.