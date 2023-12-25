Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he doesn't view Justin Fields' lack of gaudy passing statistics from a 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals as a detriment to the team's ability to win consistently.

"I see it as progress," Eberflus said of Fields' Week 16 performance. "When you're the winning quarterback on the winning team, that's always good, right? He's been part of that; the last three out of four wins have been coming out of the two-minute, and he's been part of that. I certainly do see progress."

Fields' dual threat abilities carried the Bears to their sixth victory of the season, which doubled Chicago's win total from the 2022 season. The quarterback completed 15 of his 27 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a 71.5 passer rating. Fields also rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

The Bears' 250 rushing yards were their most in a game this season, as were their 150 yards before contact, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Running back Khalil Herbert, who received his first start in three weeks after D'Onta Foreman was made inactive, generated a season-best 112 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown.

"We are excited about that," Eberflus said of the Bears' run game. "A lot of times when you have a number like that, your quarterback is a big part of that. So 97 yards by (Fields). Had some really dynamic scrambles and runs. What was cool, though, was that he looked down the field a lot of times and he made some passes, too, which is what he's been working on. That was really good."

As Fields' passing number dipped from 135 yards in the first half to 35 in the second, the quarterback made up for it by doubling his rushing output in the third and fourth quarter (65 yards vs. 32 in the first half).

Fields was without a healthy DJ Moore, who became more of a decoy for the Bears on offense after reaggravating the ankle injury he had sustained against Detroit in Week 14. Moore exited the game briefly after sustaining injury on the second play of the game. Chicago's top receiver finished with three catches for 18 yards with his biggest grab of the afternoon coming on third-and-4 late in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal.

Fields also had to adjust to the second-half absence of tight end Cole Kmet, who did not return after injuring his knee. Kmet reached a career-high 107 receiving yards on four catches in the first half.

Sunday marked Field's ninth career game with a passing and rushing touchdown, which ties former Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh for the second-most such games in a season in franchise history.

Postgame, Fields dismissed the notion that he needs to reach any specific statistical threshold -passing or rushing - in order to be successful.

"I mean, I'm cool with whatever as long as we win a game to be honest with you," Fields said. "If I have a hundred passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero -- we get the win, I'm cool with that. I know people love stats and - he only threw for (this much or that much). I don't care. We won the game. As long as we win, I'm not really a numbers guy, you know? All I know is one went up in the win column today, so that's all I care about."