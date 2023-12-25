Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- When the New England Patriots set their initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp in late August, quarterback Bailey Zappe wasn't part of it. Being cut by the team was the lowest point of his football career.

He experienced the highest point Sunday night, helping lead his first game-winning drive in the NFL, setting up rookie kicker Chad Ryland's 56-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in a 26-23 upset of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The result was reflective of the resilience of both players. with Zappe having elevated from the practice squad to the No. 2 role and now the starter, and Ryland having endured a challenging rookie season that included a missed 47-yard field goal and extra point on Sunday.

Zappe, who was 25-of-33 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and one lost fumble, shared following the contest that he had reached out to Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner after being cut.

"At that point in time, that was the worst thing that ever happened to me in my football career," Zappe said. "Me and him have built a relationship at the combine [and] I texted him because I know he has been through a lot. It wasn't a very easy career for him coming into the league, and he had to overcome a lot of adversity. I picked his brain about it."

Warner had shared the connection between the two during his work as an analyst on NFL Network's broadcast of the Patriots-Broncos tilt. After the contest, Zappe was sitting in his locker as he spoke with his agent, Nicole Lynn, and they recounted his journey.

Zappe, who joined the Patriots as a fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky in 2022, had options to join other teams' practice squads in August but felt his best opportunity was to remain with the Patriots.

His patience ultimately led to him being thrust into the top role after starter Mac Jones was demoted in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Nov. 26.

"Back then, the decision that was made, I respected it," Zappe said. "If I had a time machine, of course, I would go back and change everything. But you don't. Now we're here, I'm going to be where my feet are and enjoy this win and enjoy the game-winning kick Chad (Ryland) made."

The Patriots (4-11) had blown a 23-7 lead in the fourth quarter when Zappe and the offense took over at their own 19-yard line with 58 seconds remaining.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for six yards on first down and then one yard on second down, and after each play, the Broncos called timeout in hopes of getting the football back for a possible game-winning field goal.

Instead, Zappe delivered one of his most impressive throws of the game -- a 27-yard deep ball to receiver DeVante Parker down the left side. That advanced the ball to the Broncos' 47-yard line, and Zappe found Elliott for a short 5-yard gain, and then tight end Mike Gesicki for a 4-yard gain to the 38.

Enter Ryland, the fourth-round pick from Maryland who came into the night 13-of-20 on field goals and seemed to be clinging to his hold on the job. That hold appeared to be even shakier after he pushed a 47-yard field goal wide right in the second quarter and clanged an extra point off the left upright in the third quarter.

But Ryland seemed to know his 56-yarder was good shortly after the football left his foot, as he pumped his right arm multiple times in excitement and Zappe was leaping for joy on the sideline.

"Often times you find the greatest treasure in the darkest caves," Ryland said. "I've obviously been struggling a little bit this year. I was really, really fortunate to be surrounded by a team that believes in me."