Chiefs trick play leads to Isiah Pacheco touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs went into their bag of offensive tricks for their first touchdown, a 12-yard run by Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs lined up with Patrick Mahomes split wide left and Pacheco alone in the backfield.

Pacheco took the snap and ran left. He faked a pitch back to Mahomes, who circled back behind him. Pacheco kept the ball and was untouched on his way to the end zone.

The play gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.