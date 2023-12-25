        <
          Chiefs trick play leads to Isiah Pacheco touchdown

          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterDec 25, 2023, 02:08 PM ET
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs went into their bag of offensive tricks for their first touchdown, a 12-yard run by Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs lined up with Patrick Mahomes split wide left and Pacheco alone in the backfield.

          Pacheco took the snap and ran left. He faked a pitch back to Mahomes, who circled back behind him. Pacheco kept the ball and was untouched on his way to the end zone.

          The play gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.