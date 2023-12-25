        <
        >

          Raiders defense scores two touchdowns in seven seconds

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterDec 25, 2023, 02:22 PM ET
            Close
              Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter. He has a multi-platform role - writing on ESPN.com, television appearances on NFL Live and SportsCenter, and podcast and radio appearances. Before coming to ESPN, Gutierrez spent three years at CSN Bay Area as a multi-platform reporter, covering the Raiders and Oakland Athletics as well as anchoring the SportsNet Central cable news show. Gutierrez votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Professional Football Writers of America and currently serves as the PFWA's Las Vegas chapter president. He is also a member of the California Chicano News Media Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Gutierrez has authored three books: Tommy Davis' Tales from the Dodgers Dugout, 100 Things Raiders Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die and If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Raiders Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box with Lincoln Kennedy. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PGutierrezESPN
            Follow on X

          The Las Vegas Raiders' defense scored a pair of touchdowns in a seven-second span late in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

          First, a botched exchange on a trick play by the Chiefs -- running back Isiah Pacheco took the direct snap and the ball popped out as he faked the handoff to quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- led to an 8-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

          Then, on the Chiefs' next offensive snap, cornerback Jack Jones' pick-six of Mahomes was a 33-yard score.

          Jones, who had a 16-yard pick-six in last week's 63-21 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers, was prescient when asked about the Chiefs' weapons earlier this week.

          "It's Patrick Mahomes we've got to stop," Jones said. "The Magician. You stop The Magician, then the act is over."

          This after the Raiders held the Chiefs to minus 18 yards of total offense in the first quarter.