ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season, ejected from two games and fined a total of 89,670 for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules this season, was released Monday by the Broncos.

The Broncos faced a 4 p.m. ET deadline Monday to either add Jackson to the team's 53-man roster or release him. Multiple sources said Monday afternoon the Broncos now hope to bring Jackson back to the team's practice squad if he cleared waivers Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has started 69 games for the Broncos over the last five seasons, including eight this year. Jackson returned to practice this past Wednesday after serving a four-game suspension, on a roster exemption that ended Monday.

He was not activated for Sunday night's 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots. P.J Locke has started six of the Broncos' last seven games in Jackson's safety spot and the team wants to keep him in the defense.

Locke has three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in the last eight games he has played.

Coach Sean Payton, who had said "we'll figure out how we're going to handle it'' in recent days when asked about Jackson's potential return to the roster, and general manager George Paton spoke with Jackson several times this past week so the team's decisions were not a surprise to the respected veteran and defensive captain.

It's been a tumultuous year on the field for Jackson. He has been suspended twice this season for a total of six games.

The four-game suspension was handed down by the NFL the day after the Broncos' Nov. 19 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jackson's hit on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs less than two minutes into that game was the infraction the league cited in its suspension letter.

Jackson was not penalized on the play and played all 74 of the defense's snaps that day. But it was Jackson's first game back from a two-game suspension -- it had been reduced from four games -- after he was ejected from the Broncos' win over the Green Bay Packers for a hit on Packers' tight end Luke Musgrave.

In all Jackson has been ejected from those two games, forfeited $559,889 in salary for the four-game suspension, forfeited $279,000 for the two-game suspension and has been fined $89,670 for other unnecessary roughness penalties.

Jackson has consistently said he wants "clarity'' from the NFL in how some plays will be officiated and met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during his most recent suspension to discuss the suspensions and penalties.

"I was told that I'm responsible for the offensive guys' protection,'' Jackson said at a recent charitable event for his foundation. So, I'm not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect them as well. And I'm not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game.''