PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Giants benched rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor to start the second half of the team's 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Monday.

It did not appear that DeVito was injured. He stood on the sideline with his helmet on early in the third quarter. The FOX broadcast reported that it was "a coach's decision."

DeVito, the undrafted rookie who famously lives at home and quickly became a fan favorite by winning three of his first four starts, competed 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards in the first half. The Giants trailed 20-3 and their offense produced just 101 total yards.

The Giants inserted Taylor and immediately scored a touchdown, even if it came following a fumbled kickoff by Philadelphia and on three straight handoffs to Saquon Barkley to start the second half.

It was just one week ago that Giants coach Brian Daboll doubled-down on DeVito being his starter. He had thrown seven touchdown passes to just one interception while going 3-2 in five starts.

"He's earned it," Daboll said last Monday. "I'm not going to make a week-to-week change. He's earned it. It's not always going to be perfect, but he's earned the opportunity to play."

Taylor finished 7-of-16 passing for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception.