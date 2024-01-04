2024 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters: The league's top players

Open Extended Reactions

The rosters are set for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl, and the San Francisco 49ers lead the way with nine selections.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy got his first nod after receiving the most fan votes and helping the Niners receive the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Baltimore Ravens had the most in the AFC with seven selections, and they were tied for the second most with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pro Bowl is determined by a combination of votes by fans, coaches and players.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida (ABC/ESPN).

Here's a team-by-team look at the players chosen for this season's game:

Pro Bowlers: James Cook, RB (1), Dion Dawkins, LT (3)

Cook makes his first ever Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL. This season, he has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career (AFC-leading 1,086), in addition to 429 receiving yards and six scrimmage touchdowns (doubling last season). Cook is the first Bills running back in the Pro Bowl since LeSean McCoy (2017). As part of a Bills offensive line that has put together a strong season, starting all five players in every game, Dawkins is fourth among all tackles in pass block win rate (93.4%) and has helped quarterback Josh Allen to his lowest career sack total (21).There were a couple of Bills putting up strong seasons who arguably could have been named starters, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Allen.

Did you know? This season, Cook became the first Bills running back with a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games since Thurman Thomas in 1995. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Pro Bowlers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (1), Alec Ingold, FB (1), Raheem Mostert, RB (1), Jalen Ramsey, CB (7), Tyreek Hill, WR, (8), Terron Armstead, OT (5)

There aren't many surprises on this list, starting with the NFL's leader in passing yards, Tua Tagovailoa (4,451). Raheem Mostert was selected after setting a franchise record with 21 total touchdowns, while also notching his first-career 1,000-yard season on the ground. Ramsey missed the first seven games of the season recovering from meniscus surgery but has recorded a team-high three interceptions. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,717) and receiving touchdowns (12) despite likely falling short of his 2,000-yard goal. He can still set an NFL single-season record with 248 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Miami's regular-season finale.

Did you know? This is the first time six Dolphins were selected since 2002, and the first time five offensive players have been selected since 1984. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Pro Bowlers: None

No one might have been worth a pick, but Perennial Pro Bowler OLB Matthew Judon sustained a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 4, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Christian Gonzalez also was knocked out for the year in Week 4 because of a shoulder injury and nose tackles like Davon Godchaux -- who has been at the heart of the NFL's top-rated run defense -- generally don't get recognized for their work in Pro Bowls.

Did you know? This is the first time since 2000 the Patriots did not have a player selected to the Pro Bowl. -- Mike Reiss

Pro Bowlers: Sauce Gardner, CB (2); Quinnen Williams, DT (2).

It's back-to-back for Gardner and Williams, who are both so widely respected that they didn't need gaudy stats to earn this recognition. Gardner has no interceptions, but much of that is due to the fact that he has been targeted only 56 times, per Next Gen Stats. He has only two interceptions in 32 career games, but he's a true lockdown corner. In recent weeks, opponents have basically avoided him at all costs. Williams has a pedestrian sack total (3.5), but he's second in quarterback pressures (64), trailing only Rams star Aaron Donald (65). He's also a force against the run. Williams and Gardner are under contract for four and two years, respectively, which bodes well for the Jets.

Did you know? Gardner became only the second player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons. The other was safety Erik McMillan (1988-1989). Williams is the first Jets defensive lineman to make it in back-to-back seasons since John Abraham (2001-2002) and the first interior defensive lineman since Hall of Famer Joe Klecko (1983-1985) to receive the honor in consecutive years. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Kyle Hamilton, FS (1), Lamar Jackson, QB (3), Tyler Linderbaum, C (1), Justin Madubuike, DT (1), Roquan Smith, MLB (2), Justin Tucker, K (7), Patrick Queen, ILB (1)

The Ravens, who have the NFL's best record at 13-3, had seven selections for the third time in four years. This includes four first-time selections in Hamilton, Linderbaum, Madubuike and Queen. The no-brainer selection was Jackson, who is the betting favorite for MVP. The Baltimore defense, which leads the NFL in fewest points allowed (16.4), had four players make it, including Smith -- their leading tackler (158). Madubuike tops all interior linemen with a career-high 13 sacks, and Hamilton became the first Ravens player to record double-digit passes defensed (13) and tackles for loss (10) in a season. Tucker's seventh selection ties Hall of Famer Morten Andersen for the most all time by pure place kickers.

Did you know? Queen, Hamilton and Linderbaum became the latest Baltimore first-round picks to reach the Pro Bowl. In their 28-year franchise history, the Ravens have had 17 first-round picks make the Pro Bowl, which is the most in over that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Under general managers Ozzie Newsome (1996-2018) and Eric DeCosta (2019-23), Baltimore first-rounders have totaled 71 Pro Bowl appearances. -- Jamison Hensley

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named to his third Pro Bowl and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was named to his first.

Pro Bowlers: Ja'Marr Chase, WR (3); Trey Hendrickson, DE (3)

This is the third straight year that both players have been selected. Chase leads the Bengals in receiving yards (1,197) and touchdowns (7). Hendrickson has cemented himself has one of the game's best pass-rushers and is tied for the league lead in sacks (17). Both players were key acquisitions in 2021: Chase was the No. 5 pick in that year's draft and Hendrickson was acquired in free agency. In 2021, Chase set the the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. Hendrickson's sack total for 2023 broke the official team record he set in 2022.

Did you know? Chase and Hendrickson are the 20th and 21st players in Bengals history to reach the Pro Bowl three times. -- Ben Baby

Pro Bowlers: Joel Bitonio, OG (6); Amari Cooper, WR (5); Myles Garrett, DE (5); David Njoku, TE (1); Denzel Ward, CB (3)

Despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks this season, both Cooper and Njoku earned Pro Bowl honors. Cooper is heading to his first Pro Bowl with the Browns, while Njoku's first selection comes after a torrid December (78 receiving yards per game, four touchdowns). Bitonio is headed to a sixth consecutive Pro Bowl as the anchor of Cleveland's resilient offensive line. Garrett and Ward will be representing what has been arguably the most dominant defense this season.

Did you know? With six selections, Bitonio is tied for the fourth-most selections in team history. He trails only OT Joe Thomas (10), RB Jim Brown (9) and OT/K Lou Groza (9). Thomas, Brown and Groza are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. -- Jake Trotter

Pro Bowlers: T.J. Watt, OLB (5), Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS (4), Miles Killebrew, ST (1)

It's no surprise Watt earned his fifth nod, but it is somewhat surprising Fitzpatrick was named given he played 10 games with a career-low 64 combined tackles. Fitzpatrick's role evolved with the Steelers this season, taking him out of position to make his signature game-changing plays on the ball. He has zero interceptions for the first time in his career and three passes defended, also a career low. Killebrew's selection comes partially for his prowess blocking punts, something he did against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football and against the Ravens -- that time leading to a safety. He's also tied for third in the NFL with 12 special teams tackles.

Did you know? After six consecutive selections, Steelers defensive lineman and captain Cameron Heyward didn't get a Pro Bowl nod after missing six games with a groin injury suffered in Week 1. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Laremy Tunsil, LT (4)

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has the third-highest time to throw( 3.05) but is under pressure on 36% of dropbacks, 15th in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks. Stroud can hold the ball longer than most but not be under pressure at a higher rate. That's because he has one of the best blind-side protectors in Tunsil, who has a 91.5% win rate and has allowed only two sacks this season.

Did you know? Tunsil is the first Texans player to make the Pro Bowl three years in a row since quarterback Deshaun Watson. -- D.J. Bien-Aime

Pro Bowlers: Quenton Nelson, G (6)

For the second consecutive season, Nelson is the Colts' lone selection. It's an interesting outcome given the shift that has happened in Indianapolis this season. The Colts finished 4-12-1 last season and did not seem likely to produce many all-star selections. But Indianapolis is on the verge of the playoffs this season with a 9-7 record entering Saturday's game against the Texans that will grant the winner a playoff berth.

Did you know? Nelson becomes the fourth offensive lineman in league history to be selected in each of his first six seasons. The 2018 sixth overall pick joins Zack Martin, Joe Thomas and Richmond Webb as the only offensive linemen to accomplish the feat. -- Stephen Holder

Pro Bowlers: Josh Allen, OLB (2), Ross Matiscik, LS (1)

Allen is having the kind of season that warrants Defensive Player of the Year consideration: 16.5 sacks and 94 QB pressures (per NFL Next Gen Stats). The 16.5 sacks are a franchise record, surpassing Calais Campbell's previous record of 14. Allen is a half sack behind T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson for the NFL sack title and his 94 pressures are second only to Micah Parsons (98). Matiscik leads all long snappers and the Jaguars with eight special teams tackles. He also has forced and recovered a fumble.

Did you know? Allen is the ninth player in franchise history to make multiple Pro Bowls (he also made it as a rookie in 2019). -- Michael DiRocco

Pro Bowlers: Derrick Henry, RB (4)

Henry has scored 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,014 yards. He's hit the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career. Though the Titans won't make the playoffs and Henry has openly pondered his future in Nashville, this is a positive note for his season to end on. The veteran running back is the only Pro Bowl starter for Tennessee, but defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry were named alternates.

Did you know? Henry is set to become a free agent when the four-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2020 runs out after this season. -- ESPN Staff

AFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Justin Simmons, S (2); Pat Surtain II, CB (2); Marvin Mims Jr., KR/PR (1).

The three Pro Bowl starters are the most for the Broncos since 2016, their last winning season. Among the league's best players, Surtain has now been named to the Pro Bowl in two of his three seasons. Simmons, who has more All-Pro nods (three second-team selections) than Pro Bowl selections, leads the Broncos in interceptions with three. If he closes out the season as the team leader, it will be the sixth straight season he's at least tied for the team lead. Mims was selected as a return specialist. His 17.4 yards per punt return (16) and 26.3 yards per kickoff return (13) would lead the league, if he had enough to qualify (20).

Did you know? With quarterback Russell Wilson benched and the team ranking 17th in scoring, 26th in total offense and 23rd in the red zone efficiency, the Broncos do not have a strictly offensive player (not on special teams duty) selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season. Sutton was an injury replacement for DeAndre Hopkins after the 2019 season. Emmanuel Sanders (2016), was the last Broncos offensive player, who was not an injury replacement, selected for the Pro Bowl. -- Jeff Legwold

Pro Bowlers: Creed Humphrey, C (2), Chris Jones, DT (5), Travis Kelce, TE (9), Patrick Mahomes, QB (6), Joe Thuney, G (2)

Thuney and Humphrey are part of perhaps the best interior offensive line in the NFL. They are the top two offensive linemen in the league in pass block win rate regardless of position. Jones, who missed the season's first game while holding out for a new contract, has a ways to go to catch last season's career high of 15.5 sacks. But his 9.5 sacks going into the season's final game are the third-highest total of his career. Kelce is 16 yards short of an eighth straight 1,000-yard season. The streak of seven is the longest ever for a tight end. Mahomes has clearly been affected by problems with the Chiefs' passing game. He has career worsts for interceptions (14), QBR (63), yards per game (261) and yards per attempt (7.0), but his season was still good enough to earn his sixth selection.

Did you know? Five Pro Bowlers for the Chiefs is their lowest total since 2017, when they had four players selected. -- Adam Teicher

Pro Bowlers: Maxx Crosby, DE (3), AJ Cole, P (3)

Crosby and Cole, who came in as rookies together in 2019, are each making their third straight Pro Bowl appearance. Among all defensive linemen, Crosby ranks second in tackles (88), third in sacks (a career-high 13.5) and is tied for first in tackles for loss (21). He is also the only D-lineman in the NFL since 2000 to have at least 85 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in three straight seasons. Cole, meanwhile, is second in the NFL in net punting average (44.8 yards), fourth in gross punting average (50.0), and has seen 33 of his punts (46.5%) downed inside the 20-yard line.

Did you know? While Crosby, a fourth-round draft pick from Eastern Michigan, is one of just six D-linemen with 10-plus tackles in a game this season, Cole set a single-game NFL record with his 63.6 yards per punt average in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Cole, undrafted out of North Carolina State, is also only the second punter in Raiders franchise history with at least three Pro Bowl nods in his first five NFL seasons, along with Hall of Famer Ray Guy.. -- Paul Gutierrez

Pro Bowlers: Khalil Mack, OLB (8); Keenan Allen WR (6)

Mack and Allen are having career-best seasons on a disappointing Chargers team that had expectations to contend in the AFC. Mack is tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks, the most in his 10-season career. Mack's best game of the season came in Week 4 when he had six sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders, setting a single-game franchise record. Allen, 31, set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 108, which places him fourth in the NFL despite missing three games with a heel injury.

Did you know? Mack, 32, is one of six players since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982 to have at least 16 sacks for a team that won five or fewer of their first 16 games in a season. Michael Strahan was the only other player to do so in their age-32 season or older. Allen has made the Pro Bowl in six of his past seven seasons. His 1,243 yards in 2023 are the second most in his career, despite playing just 13 games. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: Dak Prescott, QB (3), CeeDee Lamb, WR (3), Zack Martin, OG (9), DaRon Bland, CB (1), Micah Parsons, LB (3), Bryan Anger, P (2), Brandon Aubrey, K (1)

No real surprises among the Cowboys' selections. Prescott leads the NFL in touchdown passes (32). Lamb set Cowboys records in receptions (122) and yards (1,651) this season. Bland set the NFL's single-season record with five interception returns for a touchdown, and he leads the league with eight interceptions. Anger leads the NFL in net yardage (44.9). Parsons has put up 13 sacks and joined Reggie White as the only players since 1982 to open a career with three seasons of at least 13 sacks. Aubrey has not missed a field goal attempt (35), the most to open a career and two off the NFL record. Martin always makes the Pro Bowl, his ninth in 10 seasons.

Did you know? Martin is entering Cowboys' royalty with his ninth selection. Only Hall of Famers Bob Lilly (11), Larry Allen (10) and Mel Renfro (10) and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten (11) have been selected to more Pro Bowls. Martin has now matched Hall of Famer Randy White with No. 9. At 33, Martin remains one of the best guards in football. -- Todd Archer

Pro Bowlers: Dexter Lawrence II, DT (2)

It's a deserving selection. Even starting middle linebacker Bobby Okereke, who deserved Pro Bowl consideration, recently said Lawrence was the team MVP this season. It's because of Lawrence's dominance in the middle of the defense despite all the attention he gets. Lawrence has 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits -- massive numbers for a nose tackle. His pass rush win rate of 17.9% is fourth among interior defenders, especially impressive because he's getting double-teamed at the second-highest rate (71.7%). No wonder Lawrence became the first Giants player since Landon Collins to be selected to consecutive Pro Bowls.

Did you know? Lawrence wasn't even among the top 10 defensive tackles in the fan voting. Meanwhile, Giants gunner Nick McCloud earned the most special teams votes from fans among NFC players, yet he was not even named an alternate. -- Jordan Raanan

Pro Bowlers: A.J. Brown, WR (3), Lane Johnson, OT (5), Landon Dickerson, OG (2), Haason Reddick, LB (2), Jason Kelce, C (7), D'Andre Swift, RB (1)

Three-fifths of the Eagles offensive line made it to the Pro Bowl, a testament to one of the best units in the league. Only five players in Eagles history have made seven or more trips to the Pro Bowl: Chuck Bednarik, Jason Peters, Brian Dawkins, Reggie White and Kelce, who continues to build Hall of Fame worthy credentials. Life as a running back is easier behind this group. Swift, acquired from the Lions this offseason, was selected to his first Pro Bowl a year after Miles Sanders received his first Pro Bowl nod while running behind this group.

Did you know? Brown broke a 38-year franchise record for most receiving yards in franchise history with 1,496 in 2022. He is 50 yards away from topping that franchise record this season, and has already set the new single-season team mark for most receptions by a wide receiver (105). -- Tim McManus

Pro Bowlers: None

Unfortunately for the 4-12 Commanders, their exclusion was deserved. Last year's Pro Bowl defensive tackles, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, did not repeat their success. Allen had made the previous two but wasn't as dominant this season. Nor was Payne, whose sack total went from 11.5 to four. Two other 2022 selections did not merit consideration: Special teamer Jeremy Reaves suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 and punter Tress Way's gross and net averages dropped by at least a yard. Perhaps a player to watch for next season will be right guard Sam Cosmi, who had a standout year at his new position. Former Commanders end Montez Sweat, traded in October, did make his first Pro Bowl but with Chicago.

Did you know? Washington failed to have a Pro Bowler for the first time since 1993, when they won three games under one-and-done coach Richie Petitbon. The organization was two years removed from winning a Super Bowl -- but it was also the first since 1980 without coach Joe Gibbs on the sidelines. Even in other seasons when they collapsed like they did this year, Washington still managed selections. The team won three games in 2019, yet managed two Pro Bowlers; they won a combined seven games in 2013 and 2014 but sent a combined five players to the game. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Jaylon Johnson, CB (1), Montez Sweat, DE (1)

The Bears have their first selections since 2021. Johnson is tied for the team lead with four interceptions and limited opposing QBs to a 26.2 passer rating through the first 14 weeks of the season, the lowest figure among all cornerbacks this season. Since trading for Sweat in Week 9, the Bears are tied for second in takeaways (18), fifth in points allowed per game (18.0), seventh in total yards allowed per game (310.5) and ninth in passing yards allowed per game (204.6).

Did you know? Sweat has started all 16 games of the season between his time in Washington and Chicago. He leads the Bears (6.0) and Commanders (6.5) in sacks this season -- the first double-digit sack season of his career -- and became the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks at any point in a season. -- Courtney Cronin

Pro Bowlers: Aidan Hutchinson, DL (1), Sam LaPorta, TE (1), Frank Ragnow, C (3), Penei Sewell, OT (2), Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB (1)

Oh how times have changed in Detroit. In 2021, there were no Lions selected for the first time since the 2009 season. Then in 2022, Ragnow was the lone initial Lion to be selected, but wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff and Sewell were later added as alternates. This year's five selections is a result of the Lions' team success -- winning a division title for the first time since 1994. Detroit's 20 wins since start of last season are the most over a two-season span in franchise history.

Did you know? The Lions have had five Pro Bowlers a few times in franchise history. Last season they ended up with five, including tight end T.J. Hockenson -- who was traded halfway through the season. The previous instances were in 2014, 1999, 1997, 1994 and 1991. -- Eric Woodyard

Pro Bowlers: None

If quarterback Jordan Love stays on his current trajectory, he'll be selected at some point. He's currently third in the NFL in touchdown passes (30), but he's behind two other NFC quarterbacks -- Dak Prescott (32) and Brock Purdy (31). Also, Love's best football has come late in the season, perhaps after many voters had made up their minds. Since Week 11, Love leads the NFL in QBR, total touchdowns (18, including two rushing) and touchdowns-to-interception ratio (16 to 1). Keisean Nixon, the first-team All Pro kick returner last season, also seemed like a good bet to get picked considering he leads the NFL in kickoff return average (26.2 yards).

Did you know? It's the first time since 2017 that the Packers haven't had anyone selected in the initial voting, although Davante Adams and Mike Daniels eventually went as alternates that year. This time around, cornerback Jaire Alexander, Nixon, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, guard Elgton Jenkins and edge rusher Rashan Gary are alternates, but only Gary is a first alternate. -- Rob Demovsky

Pro Bowlers: Danielle Hunter, OLB (4), Andrew DePaola, LS (2)

A high-end pass rusher for the better part of a decade, Hunter had never before made the Pro Bowl's starting team. He's having a career year in several respects, from his 15.5 sacks to his 21 tackles for loss to his 927 defensive snaps. He's now two years removed from a series of injuries that cost him all of the 2020 season and most of 2021, and at age 29, he is set up for a monster payday when his contract expires -- without the Vikings' ability to franchise tag him -- this spring. DePaola remains the only Vikings long snapper ever named to the Pro Bowl, and he has now done it twice.

Did you know? Josh Metellus led the NFL's fan voting at the strong safety position and is a second alternate for the Pro Bowl. But he actually hasn't played much safety this season. Instead, Metellus has been defensive coordinator Brian Flores' hybrid defensive "weapon." He has lined up as a defensive lineman, an outside linebacker, an inside linebacker, safety and slot cornerback, and leads the team with 1,161 total snaps. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Jessie Bates III, S (1); Chris Lindstrom, RG (2)

No surprises here. Bates was the top fan vote-getter at safety and has career highs with 128 tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles. He's been the stabilizing force of Atlanta's defense. Lindstrom's selection is his second straight. He's the highest-paid guard in the league, but considering he wasn't in the top 10 of fan voting at the position, that should show how much respect players and coaches have for him.

Did you know? Lindstrom is the first Atlanta offensive guard to be named to the Pro Bowl since Bill Fralic went to four straight from 1986 to 1989. The only offensive lineman from the Falcons to go to at least two straight Pro Bowls since Fralic was center Alex Mack, who went from 2016 to 18. -- Michael Rothstein

Pro Bowlers: None

It's no surprise the Panthers, with an NFL-worst 2-14 record, didn't have any selections, but they did have four alternates; DT Derrick Brown (first alternate); OLB Brian Burns (second alternate); P Johnny Hekker (third alternate); LS JJ Jansen (third alternate). If anybody deserved to be selected it was Brown, who leads all defensive linemen with 96 tackles. With three tackles on Sunday against Tampa Bay he can set the league's single-season record for defensive linemen (98, by Christian Wilkins in 2022).

Did you know? The last time the Panthers didn't have a player selected was 2020, when they finished 5-11. -- David Newton

Pro Bowlers: Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR (1)

This is the first time the Saints have had only one selection since 2016, when only QB Drew Brees was selected. Shaheed, a second-year player, has played in 14 games this season, with 43 catches for 654 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He is both the kickoff and punt returner for the Saints and returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown against the Packers in Week 3.

Did you know? Shaheed's selection is remarkable, considering he didn't catch his first NFL pass until Week 7 of the 2022 season. The Saints patiently waited for him to rehab an ACL tear from college before unleashing him, but they had good reason to have faith. He had seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns while at Weber State. Shaheed is the fourth Saints player selected to the Pro Bowl as a kick returner and the third straight undrafted player to do so, joining Deonte Harris in 2019 and Michael Lewis in 2002. -- Katherine Terrell

Pro Bowlers: Mike Evans, WR (5)

Evans currently leads the NFL with 13 touchdown catches, one shy of tying his single-season best despite him turning 30 this past offseason. "It seems like he's ageless at this point with the stats he's putting up, the numbers he's putting up, the way he competes and the way he goes out there to play," coach Todd Bowles said of his star receiver.

Did you know? Evans' 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons are the most of any player to begin his career. His 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons are also tied for the second-most in NFL history with Randy Moss, trailing only Jerry Rice (14). Evans is one of four players with more than 11,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdown receptions through 10 career seasons, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Moss and Rice. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Budda Baker, S (6)

Baker has been the heart and soul of the Cardinals during a season that's been marred by losing. He's been consistent when he's on the field. Baker missed five games with an injury this season and even though he hasn't recorded a sack or interception, he's still made an impact.

Did you know? Baker is the third player in Cardinals history to receive at least six selections in his first seven seasons, joining Patrick Peterson and Ollie Matson. -- Josh Weinfuss

Pro Bowlers: Aaron Donald, DT (10); Matthew Stafford, QB (3), Kyren Williams, RB (1); Puka Nacua, WR (1)

Donald continued his streak, making his 10th Pro Bowl in 10 seasons. The Rams' offense -- which has scored at least 26 points in six consecutive games -- has three representatives, including Stafford, who has completed 62.6% of his passes this season for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Rams have two players making their first Pro Bowl: Williams, a second-year running back, and Nacua, a wide receiver who is just 29 yards shy of breaking the NFL's rookie receiving yard record. Despite missing four games on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Williams ranks second in the NFL in rushing.

Did you know? Donald became the only defensive lineman since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.-- Sarah Barshop

Pro Bowlers: Nick Bosa, DE (4), Javon Hargrave, DT (2), Kyle Juszczyk, FB (8), George Kittle, TE (5), Brock Purdy, QB (1), Christian McCaffrey, RB (3), Fred Warner, LB (3), Charvarius Ward, CB (1), Trent Williams, LT (11).

The nine selections is the most the team has had since 2013. Many of the names on this list are not a surprise as Bosa, Juszczyk, Kittle, McCaffrey, Warner and Williams have become mainstays. Juszczyk's eight Pro Bowls are the most by a fullback in league history. The bigger news for the Niners is they have two first-time selections at key positions in Purdy and Ward. Purdy set the franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,280) and his 9.6 yards per attempt is the highest by any signal-caller with 400 or more passing attempts in a season. Ward leads the league with 23 pass breakups and has a career-high five interceptions in a breakout season that has been rewarded. Williams continues to build his Hall of Fame case by becoming the eighth offensive lineman in NFL history with at least 11 selections.

Did you know? Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Jeff Garcia in 2002, a fitting honor given it's Garcia who Purdy surpassed for the franchise's single-season passing mark. -- Nick Wagoner

Pro Bowlers: Bobby Wagner, ILB (9); Devon Witherspoon, CB (1); Julian Love, S (1)

Three Pro Bowl selections is a surprising number for a team that looked as though it may have zero. Wagner, Love and Witherspoon were not in the top five in fan voting at their positions, which shows how many votes they got among players and coaches. Wagner has again been a tackling machine in his 12th NFL season, ranking second in the NFL. Love has been Seattle's third safety for much of the year but has come on strong of late, with a pair of interceptions on Monday Night Football vs. Philadelphia and two takeaways a week earlier. Witherspoon was among the leading candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year before missing two games with a hip injury.

Did you know? Wagner's nine Pro Bowls ties him with Walter Jones and Russell Wilson for most in franchise history. It also means he hit a $750,000 incentive in his contract. Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick, is the second Seahawks cornerback to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie in as many years following Riq Woolen in 2022. They're two of the 10 rookies in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl. -- Brady Henderson