The Houston Texans claimed safety Kareem Jackson off waivers on Tuesday, one day after he was released by the Denver Broncos.

In a corresponding move, Texans safety Jimmie Ward, who suffered a quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, was placed on injured reserve.

Jackson, 35, was suspended twice this season, ejected from two games and fined a total of $89,670 for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules this season. Denver had hoped to bring Jackson back to the team's practice squad if he cleared waivers Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Jackson has started 69 games for the Broncos over the past five seasons, including eight this year. Jackson returned to practice last Wednesday after serving a four-game suspension, on a roster exemption that ended Monday.

He was not activated for Sunday night's 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

With Jackson's addition, the Texans have two of three players who have been suspended this season for illegal hits, along with veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Damontae Kazee is the other.