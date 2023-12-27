Open Extended Reactions

The 2023 NFL playoffs are nearing, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts remain locked in a three-way tie atop the AFC South at 8-7 heading into Week 17 after they all lost Sunday.

The Jaguars sit in the driver seat, as they would win the division by simply winning their remaining two games, but they are on a four-game losing streak and QB Trevor Lawrence is dealing with lingering injuries.

The Texans, who have been without rookie QB C.J. Stroud for the past two weeks, and the Colts could be looking at a play-in game for the playoffs -- or the division crown if the Jags slip up -- in Week 18 as they are set to face off in the season finale.

Let's take a look at each team's path to an AFC South title and the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers (Sunday; 1 p.m. ET, CBS), at Titans (Jan. 7)

Chances of winning the division: 42.7%

Chances of making the playoffs: 79.0%

What scenario needs to happen to make the playoffs: Houston and Indianapolis play each other in Week 18, so if the Jaguars can put together a competent four quarters and beat the Carolina Panthers (2-13), they'll have a chance to win the AFC South or, if they lose, earn a wild-card berth by beating Tennessee in Week 18.

What's the key to making the playoffs: The Jaguars have to quit making unforced errors on a weekly basis. That's what coach Doug Pederson and multiple players said has been their biggest issue this month. Turnovers, penalties, blown assignments, missed kicks -- Pederson uses the same list every week. They are tied for the league high in turnovers this month (10), and kicker Brandon McManus has made just 20% of his field goal attempts (1-for-5).

Another major issue is the Jaguars getting dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage. So, essentially, the key is completely changing what has become their identity and breaking the current skid on all sides of the ball. Lawrence's health (sprained AC joint) is also something to watch heading into this weekend. -- Michael DiRocco

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders (Sunday; 1 p.m. ET, CBS), vs. Texans (Jan. 7)

Chances of winning the division: 13.3%

Chances of making the playoffs: 47.6%