FRISCO, Texas -- A day before his release from the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Rashaan Evans was arrested Tuesday by Frisco police for possession of marijuana.

The Cowboys waived Evans on Wednesday to make room for offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, who was activated off IR after dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in training camp.

Evans played in nine games for the Cowboys and was credited with nine tackles.

The 2018 first-round pick joined the team in October on the practice squad.