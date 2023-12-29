Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Watch how Josh Allen streaked down the field to celebrate with wide receiver Khalil Shakir after an 81-yard touchdown pass vs. the New York Jets in Week 12.

It was one of a variety of moments in the past five weeks where Allen's personality was visible on the field -- a stretch that saw Allen's Buffalo Bills go 4-1 to work back into playoff contention despite one of most difficult strengths of schedule in the league during that period. With two games remaining, Buffalo now has an opportunity to secure a playoff berth as soon as Sunday against the New England Patriots (1 p.m. EST, CBS).

It's all been led by Allen. During a sixth season in which the quarterback has experienced ups and downs, changes in mindset and an in-season coordinator change for the first time in his career, the joy is present in a big way. It's also helped keep Allen in the MVP conversation, where he currently has the fourth-best odds (plus-1100), per ESPN Bet. A two-game stretch to win the AFC East could certainly improve those chances.

"I think this team has started to come into its own and form its own identity. And that's been fun to watch, quite honestly, and just guys really sharing their true personalities and their love for one another," coach Sean McDermott said this week. "And it's been fun to watch that develop over the last couple of weeks and Josh driving that in particular and his urgency, his vulnerability, his leadership. Usually as Josh goes, we go."

Though turnovers have been an occasional issue, the Bills would not be in playoff position without Josh Allen. AP Photo/Ryan Sun

While he has 15 interceptions this season (second-most in the league), Allen's numbers have been otherwise very impressive, including...

Second in total EPA (71.6), with the fewest sacks of a quarterback that has started all 15 games (20).

Leads the NFL with 40 combined passing/rushing touchdowns this season, his fourth straight season with 40 combined touchdowns, extending a streak of his own of the most such consecutive seasons. He also has tied Tom Brady for the second-most such seasons in NFL history.

Three passing touchdowns shy of joining Cam Newton (2015, his MVP season) as the only players in NFL history with 30 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in a season. Allen has 11 games this season with a passing and rushing touchdown, the most such games in a single campaign in NFL history.

Allen accounts for 27.7% of the Bills' scrimmage touchdowns this season, the second-highest percentage of his career (2018 and has been helped this season by the uptick in production by second-year back James Cook, who accounts for 25.6% of the team's scrimmage yards, the highest percentage a teammate has had in season that Allen has been on the Bills.

The quarterback also has three game-winning drives this season, including in the win vs. the Chargers.

"You become numb to it because you're so used to it," center Mitch Morse said. "The guy when the pressure's on and his number's called, and he needs to bail us out of a peculiar situation he seems to do it more often than not. We're just very fortunate to have him."

Apart from the statistical achievements, Allen has helped turn the page on the Bills' midseason struggles by slightly altering his mindset. The Bills scored 25 points once from Weeks 5-10, amid turnovers and inconsistency from Allen and the entire offensive group. The Buffalo attack struggled to get going during this period, averaging the fifth-fewest points per game in the first quarter and failing to sustain drives.

It was after the Bills lost to the Patriots in Week 7 that Allen discussed in his weekly press conference how he was taking on a "low positive" approach, something he described as "your energy is not super high and you're allowing your mind to think and be free and just stay on top of everything."

That approach has since been left behind, with Allen acknowledging this week that maybe he is showing his emotions "a little bit" and describing to NBC Sports recently, "I think it's a little bit on the -- I wouldn't go as far as 'psychopath' -- but I think it's a little bit more emotion."

Something that comes up often with Allen is that he is just trying to be himself. Those around him frequently refer to Allen as consistent, coming in with the same demeanor after wins and losses.

"Just same old Josh, man, cool, calm, collective," safety Micah Hyde said. "He doesn't really let outside noise kind get to him. He just kind of stays who he is, which we all love, but it's good to see him out there, you know, especially now showing his personality and being who he is ... best quarterback in the league."

While the Bills are coming off the worst offensive performance since interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady took over -- three turnovers (one on a punt return by Deonte Harty) and just 16 first downs against the Chargers -- the group looks better connected than at any other point in the season. That was evidenced in the team finding a way to close out the game vs. the Chargers, something that has been a problem for a Bills team that is 4-6 in one-score games.

Coming through in the clutch will continue to be a requirement of Allen as Buffalo concludes its regular season and prepares for the playoffs. A confident Allen -- the same one the Bills have seen over the past five weeks, will be a necessity in getting there, and no one knows that more than the MVP candidate and his teammates.

"Seeing him at the top of his game is definitely ... it's something in all of our veins on offense," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said earlier this month. "'Alright, I see you 17."