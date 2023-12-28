There are just two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is becoming more clear.
Six teams have clinched postseason berths, including four in the NFC: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are the only teams that have clinched. That means eight more spots are on the line in Weeks 17 and 18, as the playoffs begin Jan. 13.
There are five AFC teams at 8-7, including a three-way tie atop the South. In the NFC, the final three teams in the current playoff field are 8-7 -- but there are four more teams on the outside looking in at 7-8.
Here is the current playoff picture for Week 17, along with the clinching scenarios for the weekend:
AFC
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Miami Dolphins
(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Kansas City Chiefs
(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Wild-card round bye: (1) Baltimore Ravens
NFC
(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Philadelphia Eagles
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) San Francisco 49ers
Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Cleveland Browns (10-5)
The matchup: vs. New York Jets on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video
How the Browns can clinch a playoff berth:
Cleveland win or tie OR
Pittsburgh loss or tie OR
Buffalo loss OR
Jacksonville loss or tie OR
Houston loss or tie + Indianapolis loss or tie
Baltimore Ravens (12-3)
The matchup: vs. Miami on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Baltimore will clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie OR a Cleveland loss or tie. Baltimore will clinch the 1-seed in the AFC with a win.
Miami Dolphins (11-4)
The matchup: at Baltimore on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Miami will clinch the AFC East title with a win or tie OR a Buffalo loss or tie.
Buffalo Bills (9-6)
The matchup: vs. New England on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:
Buffalo win + Pittsburgh loss or tie + Cincinnati loss or tie OR
Buffalo win + Pittsburgh loss or tie + Jacksonville loss or tie OR
Buffalo win + Pittsburgh loss or tie + Houston loss or tie + Indianapolis loss or tie OR
Buffalo win + Cincinnati loss or tie + Jacksonville loss or tie OR
Buffalo win + Cincinnati loss or tie + Houston loss or tie + Indianapolis loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Pittsburgh loss + Cincinnati loss + Jacksonville loss OR
Buffalo tie + Pittsburgh loss + Cincinnati loss + Houston loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Pittsburgh loss + Cincinnati loss + Indianapolis loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Pittsburgh loss + Jacksonville loss + Houston loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Pittsburgh loss + Jacksonville loss + Indianapolis loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Pittsburgh loss + Houston loss + Indianapolis loss OR
Buffalo tie + Cincinnati loss + Jacksonville loss + Houston loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Cincinnati loss + Jacksonville loss + Indianapolis loss or tie OR
Buffalo tie + Cincinnati loss + Houston loss + Indianapolis loss
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)
The matchup: vs. Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Jacksonville will clinch a playoff berth and AFC South title with a win plus losses by Indianapolis and Houston.
Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)
The matchup: vs. Cincinnati on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Kansas City will clinch a playoff berth and AFC West title with a win or tie OR a Las Vegas loss or tie plus a Denver loss or tie.
Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)
The matchup: vs. Arizona on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East title with a win plus a Dallas loss or tie OR a tie plus a Dallas loss.
San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
The matchup: at Washington on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: San Francisco will clinch the 1-seed in the NFC with a win plus a Detroit loss plus a Philadelphia loss.
Los Angeles Rams (8-7)
The matchup: at New York Giants on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: Los Angeles will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a Seattle loss OR a win plus a tie in the Green Bay-Minnesota game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)
The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: Tampa Bay will clinch a playoff berth and NFC South title with a win OR a tie plus an Atlanta loss.
Seattle Seahawks (8-7)
The matchup: vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a tie in the Green Bay-Minnesota game.