Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is nursing a high ankle sprain, is not expected to play Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Waddle sustained the injury in Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Waddle caught a 50-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins' first offensive drive of Sunday's game, but eye and ankle injuries limited him to just 28 snaps. The catch gave him 1,014 receiving yards for the season -- his third straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.

He is the first player in franchise history to record three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

The Dolphins clinched their second straight playoff berth with yesterday's win but would capture their first AFC East title since 2008 with a win over the Ravens in Week 17 along with a Bills loss to the New England Patriots. If they win out, the Dolphins will be the top overall seed in the AFC.

The Ravens will clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC if they defeat the Dolphins on Sunday.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.