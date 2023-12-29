Open Extended Reactions

As the calendar year ends with Week 17 in the NFL, players made sure to close their flashy pregame appearances on a positive note before bringing in the new year with more drip.

The Cleveland Browns defensive tackles went all out for the cameras in the tunnel.

Siaki Ika represented his Polynesian roots well with a pair of sandals, a straw handbag and cultural attire. He capped it off with a traditional white shirt and tie.

Dalvin Tomlinson trod down the tunnel in a pair of designer sneakers paired with a Louis Vuitton bubble coat and an iced-out briefcase. He capped off the look with a pair of ski goggles.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall showed up in a comfortable yet casual fit. The former Iowa State standout came in a gray relaxed-fit sweat suit with a pair of "Cherry" Jordan Retro 12s to match his red adjustable hat.

Here's more of the best arrivals from Week 17's edition of "Thursday Night Football":

Prime Time Breece ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CQfWDo9sPr — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 28, 2023

we usually have no shortage of fire fits but the national television arrivals are on a whole other level 🔥@Juan_Thornhill x @David_Njoku80 pic.twitter.com/WMa9BSansl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2023