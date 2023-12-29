Joe Flacco sits down with Kimberley A. Martin to discuss his career revival with the Browns and how much he is enjoying it. (3:09)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will be without leading receiver Amari Cooper for Thursday night's game against the New York Jets.

Cooper has been battling a heel injury all week. He tried to run during pregame warmups but was ultimately ruled inactive.

In Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, Cooper broke the Browns receiving record with 265 yards. He also had two touchdowns.

Cooper is sixth in the NFL with 1,250 yards receiving despite playing with four different quarterbacks. He also has 72 receptions and five touchdowns.

Cleveland (10-6) can clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs with a victory.