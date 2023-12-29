Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns wasted no time jumping on the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Quarterback Joe Flacco found running back Jerome Ford for a seven-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive, giving the Browns a 7-0 lead.

Flacco also completed two passes to tight end David Njoku totaling 64 yards, including a 36-yard strike on third-and-15. Flacco now has 11 touchdown passes since joining the Browns in Week 13. Before that, Cleveland had only nine touchdown passes.

The Browns have scored a touchdown on the opening drive in four of Flacco's five starts this season.

After the Jets had tied the game 7-7 on a Breece Hall touchdown catch, the Browns marched the field again in a drive ending with a seven-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run. Cleveland missed the point-after to keep the score at 13-7.

Cleveland (10-5) can clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs with a victory.