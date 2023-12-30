Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The return of quarterback C.J. Stroud comes at a pivotal time for the Houston Texans as they enter Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans in the thick of the playoff race.

Stroud announced Thursday that he has cleared the concussion protocol and plans to start Sunday as the Texans (8-7) sit in a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South and share the same record with four AFC teams with two games left.

Still, the Texans control their postseason destiny. If they win against the Titans and the Colts the following week, they'll make the postseason. Whether that will be on the road as a wild-card team or at home as division champs remains to be seen.

"We've got to appreciate the work that we've put in, but at the same time just get one at a time and keep building for hopefully making the playoffs," Stroud said. "That's definitely the goal and go from there. We have to start with Tennessee, who is a really hard challenge. You can see last time we played them, they played us really tough.

"[Titans coach] Mike Vrabel does a great job of mixing up the defense and things like that. Definitely, I feel like we're at where we're at for a reason, and we have to just keep going."

The Texans went 1-1 in the rookie's absence -- defeating the Titans in overtime in Week 15 before falling to the Cleveland Browns last week.

Case Keenum found a way to help pull the Texans out of a 13-0 hole with Stroud and leading receiver Nico Collins (calf) sidelined, but the duo are on track to return for Sunday's game (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

"It's big time. We got QB1 back," Collins told ESPN. "We need him to just continue to be up and ball out this week. We know how big these two games are, but we have to take one game at a time."

Stroud and Collins have been prolific together this season. They have the fifth-highest passer rating (126.9) among pairings with 50 attempts, and have produced the 11th most yards (986).

The Texans' offense could use that boost this week against the Titans, who are 15th in scoring defense (allowing 21.4 points) and allow the second-lowest touchdown percentage (38.18%) in the red zone. They're tied for the third-fewest passing touchdowns (17) allowed but have only caught four interceptions, the least.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud missed the past two games after suffering a concussion in Week 14. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to the Texans, Stroud has looked like the same guy in practice this week that was leading the NFL in passing before entering the concussion protocol in Week 14.

"He has looked the same way he has always looked," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "There's really been no difference in that regard. He's doing a great job just progressing through the stages he's at. He's on track, and we'll see where he's at on Sunday. But he's the same as he always has been in practice."

One player described Stroud's return as "The best Christmas present."

Stroud has 3,631 passing yards this season and has thrown 20 touchdowns to five interceptions. Going into Week 14, the Texans' offense with Stroud ranked 10th in scoring (23.8 per game) and sixth in total offense (373.1). In the past two games without Stroud, the offense averaged 17 points and 295 yards.

Despite Stroud's ability to lead a strong passing attack, coach DeMeco Ryans believes the offense must get the run game going to reach its potential with Stroud.

"With the offense and how we operate, it goes back to executing, and it starts up front executing and it starts with the run game," Ryans said. "If we can get the run game going then it helps whoever is under center. I think that's shown when we've played well on offense, we've ran the ball well and there have been games when we had C.J. where we've thrown the ball well. Wherever you're lining up, I really truly believe that if we're running the ball well then that helps us all."

The Texans are 23rd in rushing yards (98.4 per game) but are 5-1 when they rush for 110 yards or more. The catalyst behind their ground game is running back Devin Singletary, who leads the team in rushing yards (755). But as much as the Texans feel they need to be balanced, Singletary is thrilled to have Stroud back.

"It's big for us. That's our guy, he's been leading us all season," Singletary told ESPN. "It's perfect timing. Everybody is excited, and he's excited. So, just looking forward to him being back out there."

As much as Stroud's teammates are happy for him to return, no one is happier than Stroud.

"It's great being back," Stroud said. "I missed it. ... It wasn't easy, but my teammates held it down as best as they could, and I appreciate them for that. Now I'm back, and I'm happy to be here, and I'm happy to just do my job again."