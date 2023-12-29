Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Bills defense that has dealt with a several major injuries is getting healthier at a key time. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday he anticipates both defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and safety Micah Hyde playing in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Jones went on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. After starting his 21-day practice window last Tuesday, the Bills released offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on Thursday, which should open up a roster spot for Jones. He will be a welcome addition back next to starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver, especially with rotational defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (wrist) on injured reserve.

"We didn't know for sure whether he'd make it back or not and I commend him for working so diligently and then having the desire to come back and play," McDermott said. "That doesn't always happen around the league, right? So, I think that says a lot about who he is and what he thinks of this team and his teammates."

Hyde, 32, missed the last two games with a stinger injury, an injury that also forced him to miss a game earlier this season. At Friday's practice, he was in a normal practice jersey after wearing a non-contact jersey in the other practices after his injury. Defensive back Taylor Rapp started in his place.

The Bills could possibly clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie Sunday depending on what happens to other AFC contenders.

McDermott also confirmed he expects linebacker Matt Milano (right leg), who was also injured in the game against the Jaguars, to not be available for the postseason. Tyrel Dodson has primarily started in his place alongside middle linebacker Terrel Bernard.

"I believe that's a no-go," McDermott said. "I have not heard otherwise, so I'm gonna stay with what I understand to be the case."