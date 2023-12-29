Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday and is expected to return for Sunday's key matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The news comes one week after Pittman cleared the requirements only to revert back to the protocol Saturday after experiencing a relapse of concussion symptoms following his arrival in Atlanta for a game against the Falcons.

It was an odd set of circumstances, with the Colts preparing for the game under the assumption they would have their top receiving target only to have plans change less than 24 hours before kickoff.

Pittman said he began experiencing symptoms Saturday and alerted the team. The medical staff quickly ruled him out of the game. Later, Pittman reflected on the situation and said he feels differently now.

"My wife was actually the one who had pointed out that I hadn't been acting just normal yet," Pittman said. "I just thought about it and I was like, 'You know what? You're right.' So, it just wasn't going to happen. It just wasn't the time and I'm feeling a lot better this week."

Pittman, who has 99 receptions this season, took the situation in stride when speaking with reporters Friday, saying with a laugh, "God willing I'm out there" -- an acknowledgment of the last-minute change last weekend.

The Colts had one of their worst passing performances of the season without Pittman in the lineup in their loss to the Falcons, finishing with 170 passing yards. Their longest completion was 18 yards.

Coach Shane Steichen acknowledged the magnitude of losing Pittman.

"When you lose a guy like ... Pitt, those guys make huge plays," he said. "Obviously, your really good players, you're counting on them to make plays come Sunday and we're excited to have him back."

Meanwhile, running back Zack Moss (forearm) has been ruled out while right tackle Braden Smith (knee) is expected to return from a three-game absence.