SEATTLE -- Quarterback Mason Rudolph will start his second game in as many weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Friday.

Though Rudolph will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett is questionable and could serve as Rudolph's backup. Pickett hasn't played since undergoing TightRope surgery on his ankle on Dec. 4, and despite being a limited participant in practice last week, he was inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Bengals, the most passing yards by any Steelers quarterback this season.

"I don't think anything happened in game from his quality of play or mindset that we didn't talk about in here a week ago," Tomlin said earlier this week about Rudolph's performance against the Bengals. "... We talked about him having a great deal of belief in himself and being aggressive in mentality and play and those things were confirmed in game. I thought he did a really good job of being comfortable being himself, communicating with people regardless of the moments. I thought that showed the confidence that he has in himself ... and I also thought that he remained aggressive throughout."

Rudolph got his first game action in nearly two years when he replaced struggling backup Mitch Trubisky in the final minutes of the Week 15 loss to the Colts. Rudolph, then, started the next week against the Bengals and took first-team reps in practice throughout the past two weeks while Pickett remained a limited participant.

"I'm really just enjoying getting reps in practice," Rudolph said Wednesday. "It's foreign. ... I think you build confidence when you stack good day on good day, and that's all we're trying to do.

"I know it's a week-to-week league, and I've turned the page from last week -- even though it was a big-time win we needed -- but I've turned the page."

While Pickett is questionable, the Steelers ruled out safeties Trenton Thompson and Minkah Fitzpatrick along with inside linebacker Elandon Roberts.