KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Isiah Pacheco cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs also activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured reserve list, making him available to play against the Bengals. The Chiefs would clinch an eighth straight AFC West championship with a victory.

Pacheco is the Chiefs' leading rusher with 805 yards. He is also the team leader in touchdowns with eight. He left last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the concussion and missed the first two days of practice during the week before returning on Friday.

Hardman hasn't played since a Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a thumb injury. He played the last four seasons with the Chiefs before signing last offseason with the New York Jets.

He was traded back to the Chiefs in time to play in a Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In four games with the Chiefs this season, Hardman has eight catches for 41 yards.

He had one catch for six yards in four games for the Jets.