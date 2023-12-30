Open Extended Reactions

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated left tackle Cam Robinson from injured reserve on Saturday.

The seventh-year veteran has been sidelined by a knee injury since a Week 12 win against Houston.

Robinson returns in time to protect quarterback C.J. Beathard on Sunday against Carolina.

Beathard is making his first start since the 2020 season with Trevor Lawrence ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars (8-7) have dropped four straight games heading into Sunday's date with the Panthers (2-13).

Robinson, 28, has started seven games this season. He missed the first four games while serving an NFL suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The 2017 second-round pick has started all 82 games in which he has played for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars waived offensive lineman Chandler Brewer in a corresponding transaction.