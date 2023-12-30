Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks plan to release three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Frank Clark on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reunion of Clark and the Seahawks will end after two months and zero sacks.

The Seahawks re-signed Clark, 30, to a one-year, minimum-salary deal after losing outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a season-ending pectoral injury in late October. He appeared in six of a possible nine games, recording six tackles with zero quarterback hits, and played only seven defensive snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 before being made inactive Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks had already ruled Clark out for their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a healthy scratch. He didn't practice all week, with his absence listed as non-injury-related/resting player, and he was not seen by reporters during open locker room or during the warmup period of practice that is open to media.

Coach Pete Carroll gave terse responses to questions about Clark's status Friday, eventually declining to speak further about the matter after saying Clark was out for Sunday and that he was "fine."

"I'm not talking about that anymore," Carroll said. "That's it. I've got nothing for you. He's out right now and we'll just leave it at that if we could."

A second-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2015, Clark recorded 35 sacks over his first four seasons with Seattle, 10th-most in team history. After a trade to the Chiefs in 2019, Clark made three consecutive Pro Bowls and helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls. He was released by the Chiefs in March, signed with the Denver Broncos in June and was released in October after appearing in two games.