          Source: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) expected to play

          • ESPN
          Dec 31, 2023, 12:30 AM ET

          Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Walker is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury and illness. The team still has some concern about the shoulder injury, which was aggravated during last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

          DK Metcalf is questionable with a back injury but is expected to play, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

          Seattle enters Sunday 8-7 and will make the playoffs as a wild-card team if they beat the Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals to close out the regular season.