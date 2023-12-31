Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Walker is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury and illness. The team still has some concern about the shoulder injury, which was aggravated during last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

DK Metcalf is questionable with a back injury but is expected to play, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle enters Sunday 8-7 and will make the playoffs as a wild-card team if they beat the Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals to close out the regular season.