Four days after being benched, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will start after all against the San Francisco 49ers.

His quick return to the lineup became necessary when Jacoby Brissett was unable to play because of a hamstring injury.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera named Brissett the starter Wednesday after Howell had continued to struggle down the stretch. Rivera had benched Howell in each of the previous two games -- Washington trailed by at least 20 points in each game -- with Brissett rallying the team in both games.

Brissett, who would have been Rivera's ninth starting quarterback in his four seasons, led touchdown drives on his first five series over the two games.

But Brissett reported tightness in his hamstring after meetings Thursday night. He received treatment that night and the next day and was then listed as questionable on the injury report. After working out approximately three hours before the game, with trainers and some coaches watching, Brissett appeared frustrated as he headed to the locker room. An hour later he was ruled out of the game.

Jake Fromm will serve as Howell's backup.

Washington (4-11) also will be without starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and center Tyler Larsen, both of whom were placed on injured reserve Saturday with a calf and knee injury, respectively.

For the season Howell has thrown 19 touchdown passes but also an NFL-high 17 interceptions. He ranks 11th in total passing yards with 3,624. In the last five games Howell has thrown a combined two touchdowns to eight interceptions.