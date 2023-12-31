Gardner Minshew throws dime to Alec Pierce for 58-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts went with a short-yardage lineup on their longest-yardage play of the game.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew hit receiver Alec Pierce for a 58-yard touchdown with 3:53 left in the second quarter, giving the Colts a 14-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts were facing a third-and-1 from their own 42-yard line and brought in a heavy personnel grouping. Top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. went to the sideline, leaving two tight ends and an eligible tackle in the game. Pierce was the lone wide receiver.

After a quick play-action fake to running back Trey Sermon, Minshew dropped back and heaved a deep throw to Pierce, who got behind cornerback Amik Robertson on a post route. Pierce caught Minshew's pass in stride and fended off Robertson and Jack Jones on his way to the end zone.

It was Pierce's second touchdown of the season.