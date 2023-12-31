        <
        >

          Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa hits Cedric Wilson for first strike vs. Ravens

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNDec 31, 2023, 01:24 PM ET
            Close
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.

          BALTIMORE -- The Miami Dolphins got off to a strong start in their pursuit of their first AFC East title since 2008.

          The Dolphins went 75 yards in 8 plays to take an early lead over the Baltimore Ravens on an 8-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

          Starting in place of the injured Raheem Mostert, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane corralled a screen pass from Tagovailoa on their first play from scrimmage and took it 23 yards to set the tone for the drive. The rookie touched the ball three times for a combined 37 of Miami's 75 yards.

          Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fullback Alec Ingold caught passes for 12 and 18 yards, respectively, to put Miami deep into Ravens territory. Facing third and goal from the 8-yard line, Tagovailoa found Wilson over the middle for his 27th touchdown pass of the season.

          With a win over Baltimore, the Dolphins would capture the AFC East division title; they'll earn the conference's top seed if they win both of their remaining games.