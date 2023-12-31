BALTIMORE -- Former running back Ray Rice received a standing ovation from a large portion of the M&T Bank Stadium crowd Sunday when he was recognized as a "Ravens Legend of the Game."

It marked the first time that Rice had been honored since the Ravens cut him in September 2014 after a domestic violence incident in which he was captured on videos punching, kicking and dragging Janay, who was then his fiancée and is now his wife, from an Atlantic City elevator.

Walking out of the tunnel Sunday with his son and daughter, Rice pointed at his flexed left biceps before pounding his fist against his heart.

"This as big as winning the Super Bowl for me," Rice said during a pregame show on the Ravens' website. "I'm just overly thankful."

Ray Rice receives a loud applause at M&T Bank Stadium, where he is honored as a "Ravens Legend of the Game." pic.twitter.com/EVDwmslZcR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 31, 2023

Rice, 36, has been involved with the team over the years, speaking to rookies about the importance of professionalism and accountability. He did not appear in another NFL game after the incident.

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Rice was a key member of the Ravens' Super Bowl run in 2012. He still ranks as the franchise's career leader in all-purpose yards (9,377).