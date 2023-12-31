Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Rookie safety Sydney Brown gave the Philadelphia Eagles the spark they needed, intercepting a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and returning it 99 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to put the home team up 14-3.

Brown, the third-round pick out of Illinois, had just taken over at safety earlier in the drive when Reed Blankenship exited with an injury. Murray threw toward the corner of the end zone on third-and-7 from the Philadelphia 24-yard line, but there was clear miscommunication on the play, with no receiver in the area. That allowed Brown to settle under the pass and race up the right sideline for the score.

The 99-yard interception return touchdown is the Eagles' longest since Week 13 of 2015 at the Patriots (also 99 yards) and is tied for their longest in the past 15 years.