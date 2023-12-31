Rasul Douglas scores for Bills on thrilling 40-yard pick-six

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After taking advantage of the New England Patriots' mistakes throughout the first quarter, the Buffalo Bills' defense scored a touchdown of its own on a pick-six by cornerback Rasul Douglas.

On third-and-11 from the New England 34-yard line, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe stepped back in the pocket with pressure coming from blitzing safety Micah Hyde. Zappe threw the pass to his left, in the direction of wide receiver Jalen Reagor. However, Reagor continued running downfield, while Douglas read the quarterback and caught his pass.

Douglas rolled to the ground as he caught it but then popped up and ran 40 yards past a variety of Patriots players and into the end zone, tackled by wide receiver DeVante Parker as he went past the goal line.

RASUL DOUGLAS MAKES US WANT TO SHOUT!



📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6mDWULE7np — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023

The Bills' defense caused four first-half turnovers by the Patriots (3 INTs, 1 fumble), with Douglas having a role in three of them, including defending a pass that was intercepted by defensive tackle Ed Oliver on the first offensive drive by New England.

An acquisition at the trade deadline, Douglas has two interceptions in the first half and four in his eight games with the Bills, which is a team-high mark. He also had one interception with the Green Bay Packers this season before being traded.

The four turnovers are the Patriots' most in a first half under coach Bill Belichick and helped a struggling Bills passing offense take a 20-14 lead in the second quarter.