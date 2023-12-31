Jerry Hughes sacks Will Levis causing him to fumble, and Sheldon Rankins recovers it for a Texans touchdown. (0:21)

HOUSTON -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was ruled out after suffering a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Levis was injured when he was sacked by Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes, causing a fumble that was returned for a 13-yard touchdown by defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for a 17-0 Texans lead.

Levis had returned after missing last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 15.

Before the injury, Levis went 2-for-6 for 16 yards with one sack. Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill replaced Levis.